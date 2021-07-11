Editorial

Former Falcons LB Barkevious Mingo Arrested On Indecency With A Child Charge

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - DECEMBER 06: Barkevious Mingo #50 of the Chicago Bears awaits the snap against the Detroit Lions at Soldier Field on December 06, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. The Lions defeated the Bears 34-30. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

(Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
The Atlanta Falcons have cut Barkevious Mingo following an arrest.

According to ESPN, Mingo was arrested in Texas on a charge of indecency with a child-sexual contact, and he faces up to 20 years in prison if he’s convicted. ESPN reported that the charge means Mingo is accused of “engaging in sexual contact with someone younger than 17 years of age or causing the child to engage in sexual contact.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Following his arrest, the Falcons released Mingo early Sunday morning.

As I always say, Mingo has the right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. That’s our system in America, and we should all be thankful for it.

It’s also important to note Mingo’s lawyer has called the allegations against his client “completely baseless.”

You can read the full statement from his lawyer below.

If Mingo is found guilty in a court of law, then he’s not going to have to worry about when he’ll play football again. He’ll have to worry about how many years he’ll be behind bars.

This isn’t a DUI charge or getting popped with some weed. This is a serious felony.

We’ll see how it shakes out with the justice system, but there’s no doubt at all that Mingo is facing incredibly serious allegations.