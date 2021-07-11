Watch The Chilling Trailer For ‘Fear Street Part Three: 1666’

“Fear Street Part Three: 1666” looks like it’s going to be terrifying.

Millions of fans around the globe have already watched the first two installments of Netflix’s horror trilogy, and it’s now time to find out how this saga ends. (REVIEW: ‘Fear Street Part 1: 1994’ Is An Outstanding Movie)

Judging from the trailer for “1666,” it looks like we’re going to be in for a terrifying time. Give it a watch below.

I can’t stress to you all enough how much I loved the first two “Fear Street” movies. I literally scheduled my last two Fridays around them, and neither disappointed.

There are some serious “Stranger Things” vibes while also having plenty of blood and guts. Playing off the nostalgic angle is huge these days, and Netflix has had an insane amount of success through two “Fear Street” movies.

Now, we just have one movie left, and I can’t wait to see how the reign of terror brought on by the hanging of Sarah Frier ends.

If we’ve learned anything after the first two movies, it’s that plenty of bodies will hit the ground and the blood will be flowing.

You don’t need to tell me much more!

Make sure to tune in Friday on Netflix to catch the third and final movie in the “Fear Street” saga.