Piper Perabo Joins ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 As An Activist And Potential Enemy Of The Duttons

We might have found the new villain for season four of “Yellowstone.”

According to Deadline, Piper Perabo is joining the cast of the hit Paramount Network show for the fourth season, and her role is described as, “a protester from Portland who is against the state funded police force that protects industrialized farming and the killing of animals.” (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone’ Ends Season 3 With One Of The Greatest Cliffhangers In TV History)

While it’s not clear whether or not she’ll be an enemy of the Duttons, I think it’s reasonable to assume that someone looking to defund the police and attack farmers isn’t going to mesh well with John, Kayce and Rip.

.@Yellowstone season four is still several months away, but @dhookstead thinks he’s already found a major spoiler. Is one major character’s fate sealed? pic.twitter.com/e0eHBYkU2z — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 7, 2021

Admittedly, I don’t know much about Perabo, but I do know how much ranchers and farmers hate people who try to change their way of life.

That much I can promise you beyond any shadow of a doubt, and we all know how the Duttons deal with people who cross them.

More than anything, I’m just excited for season four to get here this fall. I honestly can’t wait, and I’ll make sure to keep you all updated with all the info I have.

