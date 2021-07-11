Tai Tuivasa Knocks Out Greg Hardy In Brutal Fashion

Greg Hardy got lit up Saturday night by Tai Tuivasa.

The former NFL player was dropped in the first round by Tuivasa during their UFC 264 fight, and it was one of the best knockouts that we’ve seen in a long time. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch the incredible video below.

Honestly, it couldn’t have happened to a better person! It couldn’t have happened to a better person!

Hardy, who was previously accused of allegedly assaulting a woman years ago before the case was ultimately dismissed, went on some bizarre rant this week about being a great citizen.

Then, when it came time to fight, he got obliterated. You just hate to see it!

Greg Hardy doesn’t consider himself a villain “I’m a great citizen…I’ve never been convicted of anything that they said I was” #UFC264 pic.twitter.com/bHZRyTe8zn — BroBible (@BroBible) July 7, 2021

I can’t stand Greg Hardy. Can’t stand him at all. If he gets knocked out in every single fight he takes going forward, that’d be fine with me.

Greg Hardy gets knocked out in brutal fashion. Couldn’t have happened to a better guy. pic.twitter.com/Ia8caWhf24 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) July 11, 2021

Enjoy the nap, Greg! Enjoy the nap!