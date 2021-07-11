REPORT: US Troops Stationed In Syria Come Under Indirect Fire

U.S. troops stationed in eastern Syria reportedly came under indirect fire Saturday, but no casualties were reported, according to Reuters.

An unnamed U.S. defense official told Reuters that the attack was in Conoco, Syria. Initial reports did not indicate any injuries.

#BREAKING: a U.S. defense official confirms to Reuters an indirect fire attack on U.S. forces in #Syria tonight. https://t.co/W7A2BpqQ31 — Jason Brodsky (@JasonMBrodsky) July 10, 2021

U.S. personnel have experienced a series of attacks in Iraq and Syria recently. Troops were targeted in three drone and rocket attacks Wednesday alone. At least 14 rockets hit an Iraqi air base where U.S. troops were housed. Two American troops were wounded in the attack, according to Reuters. During another attack in March, at least 10 rockets hit a military base hosting U.S. troops.

While no one has claimed responsibility for the attacks, analysts think they were part of an effort by militias backed by Iran, according to Reuters.

Iraqi militias vowed to retaliate after the U.S. attacked the Iraqi-Syrian border, killing four of their men in June, Reuters reported.

However, Iran denied backing attacks on U.S. forces, according to Reuters. (RELATED: REPORT: Iran Threatens Terror Attack On U.S. Capitol In Propaganda Video)

The U.S. has been communicating with Iran indirectly in hopes of reinstating the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. The discussion adjourned on June 20, but a date for the next round of talks has not been set, Reuters reported.