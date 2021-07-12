Aaron Rodgers Says He’ll Figure Out His Future ‘In A Couple Weeks’

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers plans on figuring out his situation with the team in the coming weeks.

Rodgers has been openly feuding with the team since the 2021 NFL draft when it was revealed that he wanted a change of scenery, but it sounds like the drama is winding down. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Aaron Rodgers Gets Asked About His Future With The Packers, And Fans Might Not Like His Response https://t.co/jILuYrPnWM — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 7, 2021

In a video tweeted by Ben Kenney, the star quarterback told NBC Sports while at the Century Championship, “I’m going to enjoy the hell out of this week. And then get back to working out, and figure things out in a couple weeks.”

Aaron Rodgers “I’m going to enjoy the hell out of this week. And then get back to working out, and figure things out in a couple weeks” pic.twitter.com/P39HoYceJb — Ben Kenney (@benzkenney) July 10, 2021

As I’ve said more than once, my opinion on the situation with Rodgers and the Packers has shifted over the past couple weeks.

A month ago, I thought there was zero chance he’d ever play for the Packers again. The cuts just seemed to run too deep.

If Aaron Rodgers retires (to host Jeopardy or just retire), he would have to repay the team $11.5M this year and $11.5M if he remains retired next year — all from his signing bonus. Unless the situation is repaired to his liking, this is a serious consideration, I’m told. https://t.co/kEQwpexqX0 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 30, 2021

However, Rodgers and the Packers have pretty much both gone silent, and that makes me think the wheels are spinning in a big way behind the scenes.

It would seem that neither side is looking to rock the boat, and that should be interpreted as great news for fans of the Packers.

I might be wrong, but it certainly looks like this situation is heading for a happy end. Keep checking back for the latest updates as we have them.