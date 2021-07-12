Politician Threatens To Jail Mark Zuckerberg Over ‘Disgusting’ Facebook User Posts

A British politician is threatening to imprison Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg over the posts of some of the platform’s users.

Angela Rayner, the Labour Party’s Shadow First Secretary of State and Deputy Leader, told Channel 4 News that her party would “absolutely” jail Zuckerberg over Facebook’s failure to “regulate themselves.” Britain’s Metropolitan Police is investigating “offensive and racist social media comments being directed towards” three members of the British national soccer team who missed shootout kicks during the team’s Sunday Euro Cup final loss to Italy.

“We believe there should be criminal sanctions against [social media companies] and their executives because only when they’re held to account in that way will they do something. They’ve been given the opportunity to regulate themselves and they haven’t done that,” Rayner told Channel 4 News’ Cathy Newman.

“If Labour was in government, would it really propose locking up Mark Zuckerberg if he fails to take action on this abuse?” Newman asked.

“Absolutely, we believe there should be criminal sanctions. They should do more,” Rayner answered.

“Those comments should not be online, and they should be stopped,” she continued.

Prominent Brits including Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Prince William condemned racially-charged social media posts, which included monkey and banana emojis posted to the social media feeds of Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, and Bukayo Saka, according to the Washington Post.

I am sickened by the racist abuse aimed at England players after last night’s match. It is totally unacceptable that players have to endure this abhorrent behaviour. It must stop now and all those involved should be held accountable. W — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) July 12, 2021

The United Kingdom prohibits “us[ing] threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour, or display[ing] any written material which is threatening, abusive or insulting” if the speaker “intends thereby to stir up racial hatred.” (RELATED: Scottish Man Convicted Of Hate Crime For Teaching Pug Nazi Salute)

Facebook did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.