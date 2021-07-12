Hilarious Viral Video Shows How Soft Some College Football Players Have Become

One video tells you everything you need to know about how soft some college football players have become.

Jim Weber tweeted a video comparing the toughness of players from several years ago compared to the current TikTok generation on rosters.

It’s a hilarious comparison. Watch the video below.

College football players then vs. College football players now pic.twitter.com/fPv5Xv1lH2 — Jim Weber (@JimMWeber) July 11, 2021

As I said when the Kansas State TikTok video came out, it’s becoming pathetic how soft some college football players are these days.

We’re talking about a sport that centers around absolute brutality. Yet, idiots at KSU and other schools think TikTok is the way to win a national title.

You think Nick Saban would tolerate this kind of softness down in Tuscaloosa? Hell no. He wouldn’t tolerate it for one second, and that’s why he’s won seven rings over the course of his career.

We went from the days of Ed Reed to the days of clout chasing instead of route running.

We need to stomp out this nonsense before it gets worse. As a college football fanatic, it makes me sick to my stomach how soft we’ve allowed some players to become. Get your pads on and hit someone. Put the damn phone down!