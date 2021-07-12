New Video Shows Conor McGregor Appearing To Threaten Dustin Poirier After Getting Injured

A new video appears to show Conor McGregor threatening Dustin Poirier.

During the highly-anticipated UFC 264 fight, the Irish-born superstar suffered a gruesome injury that put an end to the bout and gave Poirier back-to-back victories.

Conor McGregor broke HIS ANKLE during the UFC fight with Dustin Poirer #McGregor #DustinPoirier pic.twitter.com/BMos8eL3hc — Ameer Ali Salman (@AmeerAliSalman) July 11, 2021

In a video tweeted by @oocmma, McGregor is shouting at Poirier and his wife from the ground, and he stated, “In your sleep you’re getting it.”

NEW alternate angle of Conor McGregor threatening to kill Dustin and Jolie Poirier “in their sleep” and makes gun sign to his head: “In your sleep you’re getting it, in your sleep you’re dead, you and your Mrs, it ain’t over” pic.twitter.com/r6nmjZAjQb — Out Of Context MMA (@oocmma) July 12, 2021

Poirier also confirmed after the fight that McGregor was threatening to kill him while he was down on the ground.

McGregor needs to chill the hell out. Trash talk is one thing. Threatening to kill a man is a line you really don’t want to cross, especially after he just whipped you in back-to-back fights.

Dustin Poirier wants to fight Conor McGregor again “We are going to fight again whether it’s in the Octagon or on the sidewalk, you don’t say the stuff he said” #ufc264 pic.twitter.com/OZA1uPQvEy — BroBible (@BroBible) July 11, 2021

I just don’t understand why McGregor behaved this way after losing. Yes, he was fired up about getting destroyed and getting hurt, but he needs to learn how to relax.

He’s just embarrassing himself as his career seemingly winds down.

Conor McGregor’s career is over. He’s won one fight in nearly five years. At this point, he sells tickets and PPVs, but he just can’t win anymore. Shame to see it end like this. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) July 11, 2021

It’s honestly a little sad watching him unravel like this. It’s just tough to watch.