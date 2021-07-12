Editorial

New Video Shows Conor McGregor Appearing To Threaten Dustin Poirier After Getting Injured

Conor McGregor (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/oocmma/status/1414434500545851393)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
A new video appears to show Conor McGregor threatening Dustin Poirier.

During the highly-anticipated UFC 264 fight, the Irish-born superstar suffered a gruesome injury that put an end to the bout and gave Poirier back-to-back victories. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In a video tweeted by @oocmma, McGregor is shouting at Poirier and his wife from the ground, and he stated, “In your sleep you’re getting it.”

Poirier also confirmed after the fight that McGregor was threatening to kill him while he was down on the ground.

McGregor needs to chill the hell out. Trash talk is one thing. Threatening to kill a man is a line you really don’t want to cross, especially after he just whipped you in back-to-back fights.

I just don’t understand why McGregor behaved this way after losing. Yes, he was fired up about getting destroyed and getting hurt, but he needs to learn how to relax.

He’s just embarrassing himself as his career seemingly winds down.

It’s honestly a little sad watching him unravel like this. It’s just tough to watch.