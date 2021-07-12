David Bakhtiari Hammers Beers During The Bucks/Suns Game

David Bakhtiari was in prime form Sunday night when the Bucks beat the Suns.

During game three of the NBA Finals, the Green Bay Packers star offensive lineman smashed multiple beers to juice up the crowd. He also wasn’t alone. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

His dad jumped in on the action. Watch the awesome moment below.

.@DavidBakhtiari is BACK…. and he brought his DAD along. pic.twitter.com/UlByGHqSr5 — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 12, 2021

For those of you who might not know, this is kind of Bakhtiari’s thing. He loves going to Bucks games and smashing beers for the boys.

He’s damn near as good at drinking beer as he is at defending Aaron Rodgers.

While I hate the Packers, you’ll never hear me argue against anyone chugging beers. As a free American, we have the God given right to smash as many beers as we want, and Bakhtiari uses his right to fire up the crowd.

Props to the Green Bay Packers star for reminding everyone that he’s got very special skills when it comes to drinking beer.