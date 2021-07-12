David Harbour Says Hopper Has A ‘Rebirth’ In Season Four, Says It’s The ‘Heaviest’ Season So Far

David Harbour has continued to build the hype around season four of “Stranger Things.”

Fans are desperately waiting for new episodes of the hit Netflix show, but we have no idea when they’re coming. Well, the man responsible for playing Hopper continued to raise expectations as we wait for new episodes, and it sounds like we’re in for a hell of a ride. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Harbour said the following during a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, according to ComicBook.com:

There’s some fun stuff that we’re doing this season, but it’s also the heaviest dramatic stuff I’ve ever had to do. We get to see a lot of Hopper at his most vulnerable, we’re gonna reveal a lot of backstory points that we’ve only hinted at in boxes in his attic. We’re gonna see a lot of these different threads, and also, we get to see a rebirth of him.

He also teased a major reveal about Hopper in season four and stated, “There’s one thing in it that plays very big in this season that I’ve known since the first frame of the first season.”

You can watch his full comments below.

Even though we don’t have a ton of info on season four, I’m still super excited. With every little bit of new information we get, my expectations only go further through the roof.

We know Hopper is alive, and we now know that we’re going to be digging into his past. Yeah, you can sign me up for that kind of storyline immediately.

The only unfortunate part of the situation is that we have no idea when new episodes will get here. February or March 2022 seems like the likely answer, but that’s 100% pure speculation.

All we know for sure is that season four is definitely not coming in 2021.

Make sure to keep checking back for the latest “Stranger Things” updates as we have them. With every passing day, my excitement only grows more and more.