REPORT: Deshaun Watson ‘Is Preparing To Play’ In 2021

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is gearing up to play this season.

Watson currently faces more than 20 lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct and assault, but that hasn’t apparently stopped him from training to start week one. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Deshaun Watson is working out. He posts on social media (IG story) for the first time since March 16 – the evening he released his statement that he was aware of a lawsuit & he looked forward to clearing his name. #NFL #Texans pic.twitter.com/RmZv2deRHn — Adam Wexler (@AdamJWexler) May 19, 2021

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said the following over the weekend, according to 247Sports:

Deshaun Watson’s been training, I’m told, very hard since early June with his quarterback coach Quincy Avery getting ready for a season — wherever that might be…I am told that Watson, through his lawyer Rusty Hardin, made clear to the NFL that he would cooperate with them if they wanted to interview him at some point. So, right now, we wait and see. But Watson is preparing to play the season.

I will be absolutely shocked if Watson is out there on the field week one for the Texans. To say that I’d be shocked might actually be an understatement.

He’s facing more than 20 different allegations of sexual assault and misconduct. There’s no chance the NFL lets him on the field unless there’s a resolution that favors Watson.

The first woman to file a lawsuit against Deshaun Watson (seated to Tony Buzbee’s left) has identified herself. “My name is Ashley Solis. Remember that name. … I was afraid. I’m not afraid anymore.” pic.twitter.com/gWqX6spFmv — Aaron Reiss (@aaronjreiss) April 6, 2021

Putting him on the field with this hanging over his head would be a PR nightmare for Roger Goodell and the NFL.

REPORT: Deshaun Watson Faces A New Lawsuit, Is Accused Of Ejaculating On A Woman’s Hand https://t.co/5LmBujcNaX — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 15, 2021

I might be wrong, but I just don’t see how the NFL lets Watson anywhere near a field until this situation is resolved. He can train all he wants, but it doesn’t change the situation on the ground.