Drake Bell Sentenced To Probation For Sexual Texts With Minor

Former star of Nickelodeon’s “Drake & Josh” Jared “Drake” Bell was sentenced to two years of probation Monday on child endangerment charges.

Bell, 35, of West Hollywood, California, met a girl online who accused him of sexual contact after she went to his concert as a 15-year-old, The Associated Press reported. Bell pleaded guilty on Zoom to a felony of attempted child endangerment and a misdemeanor charge of distributing harmful matter to juveniles, according to the outlet.

According to the AP, before his sentencing Bell said, “I accept this plea because my conduct was wrong. I’m sorry the victim was harmed. It was not my intention.”

The 19-year-old victim said Bell started grooming her when se was 12, according to the AP. When she turned 15, the victim said the messages became sexual.

“I was definitely one of his biggest fans,” the unidentified woman said. “I would have done anything for him.”

The woman said she exchanged explicit photos with Bell and engaged in sexual conduct with him as a minor, according to the AP. She called Bell a “pedophile” and a “coward.”