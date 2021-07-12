Fisherman Catches A Shark Weighing 1,000 Pounds Off The Coast Of Texas

One fisherman in Texas recently made the catch of a lifetime.

According to KPVI, Avery Fuller hauled in a 1,000-pound tiger shark while fishing off the coast of Galveston with his brothers. Not only was the shark 1,000 pounds, but it was also 12 feet long.

Most interestingly, their father also caught a 1,000-pound shark 30 years ago. So, you could say catching the big ones is part of the family business.

You can see the beast in the video below.

First and foremost, props to these dudes for hauling in the massive shark. That's the kind of story they will be able to talk about for the rest of their lives.

Trust me, when you catch a shark that size, you remind people every single chance you get. That's just a fact.

Secondly, and more importantly, why the hell would anyone ever want to go in the water with these beasts swimming around? Yeah, that’s going to be a hard pass from me.

I say it all the time, and I’ll say it again. We’re at war with the animals in the ocean, and it’s not a war I intend to lose.

We must fight them no matter the cost!

Let us know in the comments what you think about this guy’s incredible catch and whether or not you’d ever go in the ocean!

H/T: BroBible