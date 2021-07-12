Former NFL Player, Army Ranger Announces Run For Senate

Jake Bequette, a former defensive end for the New England Patriots and 1st Lt. in the Army’s 101st Airborne Division, announced Monday he is running to unseat incumbent Republican Arkansas Sen. John Boozman.

“I’m no squish-career politician,” Bequette said. “What’s happening in Washington these days is a disgrace. Democrats have been taken over by radical Socialists and too many Republicans just go along to get along. Now more than ever we have to stand up and fight for what we believe. I’m a God-fearing, Christian Conservative who is 100% pro-life and pro-police.”

As an Army veteran, former NFL player, and Arkansas Razorback, I have lived my life with service and conservative values at the forefront. Now, I have a calling to do more. That is why I am running for the United States Senate. Join my team here: https://t.co/Sb5kqWKhWU pic.twitter.com/ecxxwhsOWU — Jake Bequette (@JakeBequette91) July 12, 2021

“And I will never apologize for being against illegal immigration. Like you, I’m sick and tired of the media lying, China getting away with murder, and politicians who only stand up for President Trump when they stand to benefit,” he continued. “The left is going to spend every dollar they can print to remake this country. Some will say that a young, football playing, army veteran isn’t qualified to stop them. Or maybe they’ll say it’s not my turn.” (RELATED: ‘It’s Tragic’: Former NFL Player, Army Ranger Warns Against Sports And Military Becoming Political)

Bequette told the Daily Caller he is excited to enter the political arena, noting “voters are hungry for people who aren’t looking to make a career in Washington.”

“We need leaders who will fight back against all the radical policies being pushed by the left right now. Now more than ever we need fighters to make sure our Second Amendment is protected, that our police are funded and that the government doesn’t shut down our businesses, churches or schools again.”

Boozman has served as Arkansas’ senior senator since 2010. Former President Donald Trump endorsed Boozman in March, calling him a “great fighter for the people of Arkansas.”

“I’m grateful to have Pres. Trump’s endorsement for my re-election to the Senate,” Boozman said. “We worked together to lower taxes, roll back regulations, secure our border, defend our Second Amendment rights and Protect Life.”