Golf Ball Gets Struck By Lightning In Awesome Viral Video

One guy managed to get his golf ball smoked by lightning in an insane viral video.

In a TikTok video posted by Topgolf, a guy fired off a shot and his ball was lit up by an awesome lightning strike.

You can watch the insane video below.

Not only was his ball struck by lightning, but they even managed to find it after the fact. As I'm sure you expected, it was extremely charred.

I'm not a golf expert, but I'm pretty sure the odds of something like this happening are astronomically low.

I can't even begin to imagine the kind of reaction these guys must have had once they fired that ball and saw it get struck.

Then, they even managed to find the ball after the fact, which might be the coolest part of the whole thing. You have to put that ball on a mantle somewhere for people to see because you now have an all-time great story.

Let us know in the comments what you think about this absolutely insane moment at Topgolf. I think it’s one of the craziest golfing moments that we’ve seen in a long time.