Report: At Least One Of The Haitian Presidential Assassination Suspects Worked As US Law Enforcement Informant

At least one of the suspects arrested in connection with the assassination of Haiti’s president had reportedly worked as Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) informant, a Monday report shows.

“At times, one of the suspects in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was a confidential source to the DEA,” the DEA said in a statement, CNN reported Monday.

“Following the assassination of President Moïse, the suspect reached out to his contacts at the DEA. A DEA official assigned to Haiti urged the suspect to surrender to local authorities and, along with a U.S. State Department official, provided information to the Haitian government that assisted in the surrender and arrest of the suspect and one other individual,” the DEA said, according to CNN.

JUST IN: Several of the men involved in the operation that killed Haiti’s president previously worked as US law enforcement informants, sources say https://t.co/vhODefwIux — CNN International (@cnni) July 12, 2021

President Moïse was killed and his wife was injured Wednesday in a raid on the president’s residency, during which the attackers allegedly yelled “DEA,” impersonating the agency’s officers.

The DEA added that none of the assassins were acting on behalf of the agency, CNN reported.

The Daily Caller reached out to the DEA for comment. A spokesperson confirmed in a statement that one of the suspects previously worked for the DEA as a confidential source.

The news comes in the wake of reports of numerous Florida links with the assassination.

Some of the suspects are believed to have allegedly worked as FBI informants, according to CNN. However, the FBI reportedly refused to comment on the matter, saying that it does not disclose any confidential information on its informants.

A Florida-based Haitian doctor was arrested Sunday as a “central” suspect in the case, said Léon Charles, the country’s national police chief, adding that the suspect may have plotted to take power himself. (RELATED: Haitian Officials Suggest Florida-Based Doctor Plotted To Assume Presidency)

As of Saturday, twenty suspects had been arrested in connection with the attack, including 2 Haitian Americans, according to CNN.

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said Monday that a team comprising agents from the Department of Homeland Security and the FBI were heading to Haiti to assist the local authorities in the investigation.