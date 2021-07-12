Massive Brawl Breaks Out Among Fans During England Vs. Italy Soccer Game

Fans were out of control Sunday when Italy beat England to win Euro 2020.

According to Yahoo Sports, fans breached the gates before the game started and overwhelmed security at Wembley Stadium in London.

Wembley was briefly locked down after ticketless fans breached a section of stadium and stormed into concourse. Police on horseback brought in to deal with the situation. Stadium security very jumpy — tariq panja (@tariqpanja) July 11, 2021

Videos of the carnage that followed need to be seen in order to be believed. It was an absolutely insane scene to behold.

Unbelievable footage of violence in Wembley tonight. A literal child gets punched by a full grown man and an Asian man is kicked repeatedly in the head by several people. Disgusting behaviour. pic.twitter.com/NLtvjgF8Fe — Kyle Glen (@KyleJGlen) July 11, 2021

How the hell does a situation like this happen? Seriously, how does it happen? It was a massive sporting event and the biggest event in Europe in a long time.

Yet, security was clearly incredibly unprepared.

If you ever find yourself at a sporting event kicking someone on the ground, then you 100% deserve to be arrested. It's that simple. There's no excuse for it at all.

Also, the people in charge of running security should be embarrassed for allowing this to happen. Say whatever you want about sports in America, but something like this would never be allowed to happen.

What an absolute circus in England. Just disgraceful behavior.