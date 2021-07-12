Biden Voted For The War In Afghanistan, Now He’s Trying To End It 20 Years Later | Vince & Jason Save The Nation

Vince and Jason discuss President Joe Biden’s plan to pull American troops out of Afghanistan, why it’s already falling apart and more.

Stick around to the end of the episode to hear ONE THING Vince and Jason both agree on. (Hint: it has to do with Conor McGregor and his WEAK ankles!) (RELATED:Military Withdrawal From Afghanistan Essentially Complete As Top US General In Region Steps Down)

“Vince & Jason Save The Nation” is a political debate show that grapples with America’s most pressing questions. The show features intelligent, brutally honest conversations between Vince Coglianese and Jason Nichols, two nationally renowned political commentators who come from opposite sides of the political divide but share a profound love of country. Enlisting the support of their fascinating and talented guests, Vince and Jason tackle the existential issues confronting America and set out on their quest to Save the Nation.

