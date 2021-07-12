LeBron James Says His Kids ‘Need Some Hardships’

LeBron James thinks his kids have it too easy in life.

The four-time NBA champion and Los Angeles Lakers star famously grew up in poverty in Akron, Ohio, before becoming an NBA superstar.

Unlike LeBron James, his kids have grown up in extreme wealth and privilege, and he seems to understand how their upbringings couldn’t be more different.

He said the following on the “Smartless” podcast when discussing how differently his kids are growing up from what he experienced, according to BroBible:

I grew up in Akron, Ohio in the inner city, the hood, the projects. My kids are growing up four years in Miami on South Beach and now going on five years in Brentwood. I went to challenging public schools until I got to high school because of my basketball ability, but these kids are growing up in private schools. The one thing I can do is instill the morals and what we do in this house, and this is how you need to represent yourself when you leave the house…You give them the blueprint. I hope they have some adversity. They need some hardships…the best teacher in life is experience.

This might be the most refreshing stuff that LeBron James has ever said in his life. Usually speaking, his antics drive people insane.

After all, LeBron has gone out of his way to alienate the NBA fan base by refusing to criticize China, quitting on his team, flopping and doxxing a police officer.

His downfall has been unreal to watch unfold in real time.

However, him admitting that his kids have it easy and needs some hardships to learn about life is about as real as he gets.

He’s also 100% correct. I’ve seen wealthy parents raise spoiled kids, and I’ve watched wealthy kids give their children pretty much nothing. Would you like to guess which group of children grows up to do better in life?

We all know it’s the latter group.

Let us know what you think of his thoughts in the comments below.