Game Three Of The NBA Finals Gets Horrible TV Ratings

The Milwaukee Bucks beating the Phoenix Suns 120-100 Sunday night didn’t get great ratings.

According to ProgramInsider.com, the Bucks beating the Suns in game three of the NBA Finals averaged 6.34 million viewers on ABC in the early data.

It’s important to note the final number will rise once all the data rolls in, but it’s still not impressive.

The wildest part about this situation is that the ratings for game two of the NBA Finals last week were up 41% over game two in 2020 when LeBron James and the Lakers played the Heat.

Yes, the ratings are up through the first two games, and the numbers are still absolute garbage. It just goes to show how bad things were last season.

I’ve said it too many times to count at this point, and I’ll say it again. The NBA destroyed itself by going woke, and people have just quit watching.

The ratings are laughable when compared to college football, the NFL or the NBA’s ratings just a few years ago.

Three years ago, NBA Finals games had more than 17 million viewers. Now, games don’t even hit eight millions viewers. The league went woke, and destroyed itself in the process. When you piss fans off, people stop watching. It’s that simple. pic.twitter.com/jJ8Igz9qVv — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) July 8, 2021

The NBA should get used to have much lower numbers than the league did just a few years ago. It’s a bloodbath and there’s no end in sight. It’s truly shocking just how far and fast the league has fallen off a cliff.