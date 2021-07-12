North Carolina’s Football Team Is Against A 12-Team Playoff

The North Carolina Tar Heels are against expanding the College Football Playoff.

The CFP is expected to expand to 12 teams in the coming years, and millions of fans around the country are super excited for a bigger field. Well, people in the UNC locker room aren't among them.

The College Football Playoff is on the verge of officially expanding to 12 teams. – 6 highest-ranked conference champs

– 6 at-large bids

– 1st round home games This is going to be ELECTRIC. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) June 10, 2021

Head coach Mack Brown recently told the media the following, according to 247Sports:

There’s been a 12-game playoff proposal. We took it to our players and we asked them what they thought because it’s going to affect them more than anybody else. And our players were against the 12-team playoff. They were about even between a six- or eight-team playoff, and they felt like that each of the conference champions should have an automatic bid. They felt like that the group of five’s highest ranked team should have an automatic bid. And then the highest ranked team would take the other few spots if it was an eight-team playoff, because we always want to know what our players are thinking, because we feel like, again, it’s going to affect their life more than anybody else.

UNC being against the playoff makes absolutely no sense at all. I mean, it makes less than zero sense. A team like UNC is a perfect example of a school that will benefit under the new system in a couple years.

The Tar Heels have virtually zero chance of making the playoff under the four-team format.

In the past 20 years, UNC has won double digit games in a season just once. Yet, they’re against expansion? How the hell does that make sense?

The answer is that it doesn’t. They’re literally rooting against their own self-interests by being against expansion.

Either get with the movement or get the hell out of the way. The playoff is expanding. Just accept that fact.