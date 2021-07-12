Boss Sells Business To Employee For $1 After Working Together 15 Years

A New Haven, Connecticut, businessman sold his Westville hair salon to an employee of 15 years for just a dollar, making her the first person in her family to own a business.

“She’s a good hairdresser, a good barber, she’s very nice,” Piero Imperati said of his employee Kathy Moura, the New Haven Register reported. “I sold it to her for $1 so we would remain friends.”

Imperati, an immigrant from Italy living in New Haven County, worked in the hair salon business for more than 50 years, according to the New Haven Register.

The now almost 80-year-old employed Moura at his salon, Pio of Italy Hair Studio, fifteen years earlier, when she was a recent technical high school graduate.

During her time with the studio, Moura had served as a “model” employee, according to Imperati.

Moura also expressed a favorable view of her time working with Imperati.

“We grew like a family. … That’s how he treats everyone who walks into the salon,” she told the New Haven Register. “Any person who works here, he wants you to flourish and become something of yourself.”

Imperati will be working for Moura as an independent contractor, and Moura will be paying him the rent for the salon.