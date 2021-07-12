Rep. Jim Jordan: Protesters In Cuba ‘Seem To Love The American Flag More Than Some Of Our Olympic Athletes’

Republican Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan had a great tweet Monday about the protests unfolding in Cuba.

Massive protests are unfolding on the island against the communist regime that has run the country with an iron fist for decades, and many people in the streets have been seen waving American flags. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Cubans are protesting communism in their country by waving the United States flag in their streets. Don’t tell Colin Kaepernick. pic.twitter.com/LMpSxRGC6e — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) July 11, 2021

In response to the protests and love for America on the tiny island, Jordan tweeted, “Protestors in Cuba and Hong Kong seem to love the American flag more than some of our Olympic athletes.”

Protestors in Cuba and Hong Kong seem to love the American flag more than some of our Olympic athletes. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) July 12, 2021

Specifically, it would appear that the representative from Ohio is referring to Gwen Berry, who refused to properly honor our beautiful national anthem and country during the Olympic trials.

Now, she’ll head to Tokyo and all bets are off when it comes to whether or not she’ll try to humiliate the USA on an international stage.

How sad is it that we’re at a point in America when a tweet like the one from Jim Jordan even needs to be sent?

It’s damn near tragic that we’ve allowed ourselves to get this place. There used to be a time in America when our Olympians were proud to wear the red, white and blue.

Together, our greatest athletes dominated the competition and made our country proud. Look no further than the Miracle on Ice for proof of that fact.

Now, we have Olympians who seemingly love America less than people in other countries. As I tweeted Sunday night, we should ship all the people who hate America to Cuba in return for people who love freedom.

America should do an exchange program with Cuba where we send all our moronic citizens who hate the USA to live in the communist dictatorship, and we’ll take any Cubans who want to enjoy some freedom. https://t.co/rNjNoeJDBY — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) July 12, 2021

Gwen Berry should read a book about what has happened in communist dictatorships, and then maybe, she’ll realize how awesome it is to be an American.