Editorial

Stephen A. Smith Gets Ripped For Saying It’s Not Good For The MLB That Shohei Ohtani Needs An Interpreter

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

People are not happy with Stephen A. Smith over a recent take he had about Shohei Ohtani.

While discussing the MLB’s newest sensation and Los Angeles Angels pitcher, the ESPN star said it’s not great for the MLB that Ohtani doesn’t speak great English. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“I don’t think it helps that the number one face is a dude that needs an interpreter so you can understand what the hell he’s saying in this country,” Smith told his audience Monday. It didn’t take long at all for people to lose their minds!

I hate to defend ESPN here, but everyone needs to relax. What Stephen A. Smith said makes sense, and he’s not being malicious at all.

Right now, Ohtani is the biggest name in baseball. He’s taking the league over by storm. Yet, his ability to market himself is certainly hampered by the fact he doesn’t speak fluent English. That doesn’t mean he won’t be great at marketing himself! That doesn’t mean that he’s not a bonafide superstar! It simply means his lack of English skills handcuff him a bit.

If you don’t speak great English, it’s hard to just speak off the cuff, which is what people love to see. That’s the point Stephen A. Smith was making.

He wasn’t trying to say that foreigners aren’t welcome in America or that fans hate players for Japan. In order to believe that’s Stephen A. Smith’s stance, you’d have to have a real galaxy brain!

Baseball struggles to get eyeballs as it is. Pointing out that having a player front and center who isn’t a natural with the media isn’t some insanely racist thing to say. It’s just a mostly accurate observation.

You’d have to be really dumb to think otherwise, or you’d just have to have no good faith in listening to his argument.

Here’s something else that I’ll point out. Foreign basketball players come to the USA who don’t speak great English, and they can often struggle with the media. At the same time, I know Americans who played overseas and couldn’t do anything really to market their teams because they didn’t know the local language at all.

This isn’t some huge racist conspiracy. It’s just common sense. Relax with the criticism of Stephen A. Smith. He sometimes deserves to get dragged; but this time, it’s not justified.