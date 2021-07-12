‘The David Hookstead Show’: NBA TV Ratings Continue To Be Trash, Spotify Employees Are Unhappy With Joe Rogan, Conor McGregor Injury And UFC 264 Recap, Mel Gibson Salutes Donald Trump, Rancher Survives On Beer For Two Days, College Football Returns In Less Than 50 Days, Wisconsin Favored Over PSU, ‘Stranger Things’ Update And ‘Fear Street Part 2: 1978’ Is Awesome

Welcome to another week of “The David Hookstead Show,” and we have a packed lineup today.

On today’s episode, we’re talking about NBA TV ratings still being terrible, Spotify employees aren’t happy with Joe Rogan, Conor McGregor suffers a brutal injury and behaves like an idiot after losing to Dustin Poirier, Greg Hardy gets destroyed, Mel Gibson salutes Donald Trump, rancher survives on beer for two days, college football is back in less than 50 days, Wisconsin is favored over Penn State to start the season, David Harbour talks season four of “Stranger Things” and “Fear Street Part 2: 1978” is great.

Let’s jump right in!

Thanks for tuning in for the latest episode, and make sure to check back Tuesday for an all new episode of “The David Hookstead Show.”