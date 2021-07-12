Missing Mom Found Dead In Tennessee After Going Missing In New Jersey

A woman who went missing in New Jersey with her son was found dead in a wooded area in Tennessee Saturday, according to authorities.

Yasemin Uyar, 24, and her two-year-old son Sebastian Rios, were allegedly abducted Friday by 27-year-old Tyler Rios, the estranged father of Sebastian, according to the Union County Prosecutor’s Office.

Tyler Rios was pinned as a suspect when Sebastian did not arrive at daycare Friday and Uyar never appeared for work, according to the report. New Jersey State Police issued an Amber Alert after family members failed to locate Uyar and Sebastian.

Authorities eventually located Tyler and Sebastian in Monterey, Tennessee, early Saturday morning where Tyler was taken into police custody.

UPDATE: Sebastian Rios, the 2-year-old subject of yesterday’s Amber Alert, has been safely located. His father, Tyler Rios is in custody. More information to follow. — Union County Prosecutor’s Office (@UCPONJ) July 10, 2021

Union County Prosecutor Lyndsay V. Ruotolo said authorities were “relieved that Sebastian Rios has been found safe and that Tyler Rios is in custody” but were desperately looking for Uyar.

Uyar’s body, however, was later found off I-40 in a wooded area, according to the Union County Prosecutor’s Office. (RELATED: Missing Man Found Dead In Pond, Loyal Dog Sat Waiting At Edge Of Water)

Tyler is awaiting extradition to New Jersey where he faces first-degree kidnapping charges in connection with the alleged abduction of his son. Tyler could face additional charges in connection with Uyar’s death, according to authorities.

“This is probably the hardest few days of our lives,” Uyar’s mother, Karen, told News 4. “[Sebastian is] happy, he’s playing right now. He’s obviously confused, asking for mommy.”

Karen told News 4 her daughter had a restraining order out against Tyler and was involved in a domestic violence relationship “for a long time.”

“I would like to say that it’s something we never thought would happen but when you live with a child that’s going through a domestic violence relationship for a long time, it is something you learn to know it’s going to happen at some point. You always hope it isn’t, you always pray that it isn’t.”