‘Are You Suggesting Air Strikes In Cuba?’: Martha MacCallum Presses Miami Mayor On How US Should Intervene

Republican Miami Mayor Francis Suarez suggested that all possible solutions should be on the table regarding American aid for Cuban freedom fighters.

Suarez spoke Tuesday with Fox News host Martha MacCallum, and he argued that President Joe Biden should be prepared to intervene on behalf of the Cuban people — with the United States military, if necessary. (RELATED: ‘Kowtow To The Far Left’: Kayleigh McEnany Says Biden Can’t Address ‘Root Cause’ In Cuba Without Angering His Own Party)

WATCH:

MacCallum introduced Suarez, whose father Xavier Suarez was Miami’s first Cuban-born mayor, and noted that he had been quick to voice his support for the Cuban people and to call for the U.S. to offer help.

“Tell me what form of intervention you want to see,” she said.

“There’s a variety of ways the U.S. can intervene,” Suarez began, suggesting that a technological intervention could perhaps restore internet access to the Cuban people — who were cut off by the government as protests erupted.

“I think it’s very difficult for any elected official, Republican or Democrat, not to take the side of the Cuban people when they see images of people risking their lives, protesting in the streets,” he continued. “They’re yelling out we want liberty and freedom … That is what they’re yearning for and risking their lives for.”

MacCallum went on to note that Ben Rhodes, who served as national security adviser under former President Barack Obama, had laid part of the blame on “a cruel U.S. embargo.” Suarez disagreed, saying that it was not the embargo but the communist government that was causing the people to suffer.

“I don’t understand why that is so difficult for people to understand. It has failed for six decades. What should be being contemplated right now is a coalition of potential military action in Cuba similar to what has happened in both administrations, in both Republican and Democrat administrations,” Suarez added. “With Bush in Panama, they deposed Noriega. And that country had peaceful democracy for decades. And you had interventions by a Democratic president taking out Osama bin Laden in Pakistan. It’s a sovereign country where they took out a terrorist and saved probably thousands, if not hundreds of thousands of lives. And President Clinton in Kosovo intervening in a humanitarian issue with airstrikes. So there have been many, many opportunities in the history of–”

“Are you suggesting airstrikes in Cuba?” MacCallum interrupted.

“What I’m suggesting is that that option is one that has to be explored and cannot be just simply discarded as an option that is not on the table,” Suarez concluded. “And there’s a variety of ways the military can do it. But that’s something that needs to be discussed and needs to looked as a potential option in addition to a variety of other options that can be discussed.”