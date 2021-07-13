Arlington, Virginia Named The Fittest City In America

Arlington, Virginia is the most physically fit city in the country.

According to the Hill, the American College of Sports Medicine and the Anthem Foundation named Arlington the fittest city in America for the fourth straight year. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Minneapolis, Seattle, Denver, and Madison rounded out the top five.

This might come as a shock to people who hate Washington, D.C., which was sixth on the list, and the surrounding areas, but I’m not shocked at all that Arlington is at the top of the list.

There’s a saying in the D.C. area, and it’s very true. The saying is that the DMV is Hollywood for ugly people, and it’s literally the best way to describe the area.

You don’t see a lot of overly attractive people, but you also don’t see a lot of fat people. People want to be in shape because they think it’ll impress and help them move up the ladder.

Generally speaking, there’s simply more money in Arlington and there aren’t any poor areas. I know because I spent nearly half a decade living there.

When you have more money and live in a nicer area, you have access to better food and training. That helps you stay in great shape.

As someone who used to be fat, I can promise you that life is also better when you’re in shape. So, I’m not knocking it at all.

I’m just pointing out that I’m not surprised.

A little Fat Boy Friday flashback to get ready for the weekend. These photos are about 30 months apart. Don’t drink soda, folks. pic.twitter.com/sowXe30uZq — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) June 11, 2021

Lastly, Madison being fifth is also not shocking. It’s a college town full of smoke shows. Stay fresh, Madison!