Country Superstar Ashley Monroe Asks For Prayers As She Reveals Blood Cancer Diagnosis

Country superstar Ashley Monroe asked fans for prayers as she revealed that she’s been diagnosed with a rare blood cancer called Waldenstrom macroglobulinemia.

“Gratitude. Moments like these I am overwhelmed with gratitude,” the 34-year-old country singer captioned her Tuesday post on Instagram showing her surrounded by family and friends. The comments were noted by People magazine. (RELATED: Shannen Doherty Gives Health Update After Cancer Diagnosis, Says It’s Not A ‘Death Sentence’)

“A few months ago my dr. was doing some routine lab work and found that I was anemic,” she added. “I was like, FINE, I’ll just double up on cheeseburger patties , take some extra vitamins and call it a day. Well my red blood count just kept falling, and they found out my iron /b12/ folic acid numbers were actually fine.”

“Short story long, they did a bone marrow biopsy, (ouch) , and VOILA.. a rare kind of blood c word called ‘waldenstrom macroglobulinemia,'” Monroe continued. “It’s causing my body to be pretty severely anemic, and I feel it. So, I start chemo tomorrow. Seems like such a negative thing to say. Until I flip that doom feeling on its head and think, wow, I’m thankful I have an illness that is VERY live with-able.” (RELATED: Alex Trebek’s Wife Opens Up About His Legacy And Her Grief Over His Death)

The “Hands on You” hitmaker opened up about her diagnosis and said she’s very “thankful there IS a treatment that actually works to fight” the cancer. But prayers would be welcome.

“I’ve done my research and have amazing Vanderbilt dr’s I’ve weighed every option with,” Ashley shared. “That’s why I was hesitant to post about it, but I could use the prayers.. and I DO believe in the power of prayer guys. I also believe in the power of love healing us all on an even deeper level. I love you all big. Here I go.”

The Pistol Annies’ member tied the knot with former Major League Baseball pitcher John Danks in 2013 and the two welcomed a son, Dalton, in 2017.