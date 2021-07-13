Bailey Knight Shows the World How to Make the Most of Your Opportunities to Flourish Amidst the Pandemic

2020 and 2021 have been rough for many. Countless businesses have shut their doors due to being deemed non-essential, while many more workers have found themselves staying home. Given the times, consumer habits have changed significantly. Now, more than ever, people are shopping online for everything they need and want. That has led to entrepreneurs involved in ecommerce doing very well, and one of these success stories is 25-year-old Bailey Knight.

A few years ago, Bailey decided to get into dropshipping. An entrepreneur at heart for a very long time, it wasn’t until he was 23 that he decided to become his own boss. Within those two short years, Bailey went from working dead-end jobs to becoming a 7-figure dropshipper whose dropshipping business exceeded £1 million in revenue.

After quitting his job and working full-time at establishing his dropshipping empire, Bailey now dropships from Cardiff, Wales amid the backdrop of a global pandemic. Even though there have been and continue to be lockdowns, Bailey thrives due to the nature of his business. With dropshipping, there’s no inventory needed to be held and buyers don’t need to go to any physical locations. It’s a win-win for both entrepreneurs like Bailey and consumers who are in lockdown.

His mentor throughout his dropshipping journey has been Jay Perry, someone who found enormous success in dropshipping a few years before Bailey did. After becoming good friends, Bailey learned everything he needed to know about becoming his own boss by running a dropshipping store. He was motivated to leave behind working for someone else and start working for himself. This decision would completely change Bailey’s life.

Ever since the lockdowns began, ecommerce has become incredibly popular. In fact, buying online rather than in-person has become more popular today than ever before — a major reason why Bailey was able to unlock 7-figure success during the pandemic.

Bailey’s dream life has been manifesting right before him. His dream car, a Lamborghini Huracan, was one he was finally able to purchase. Getting this car was also symbolic of the tremendous success he had unlocked for himself.

Thanks to his success as a dropshipping entrepreneur, Bailey has much more free time to live life and enjoy things he loves, like traveling to exotic locations including Bali, Dubai, and Kuala Lumpur. His love of traveling is currently on hold due to travel restrictions. However, he has no problem waiting a little bit before traveling again.

Bailey’s success story has inspired others looking to unlock their own financial freedom to dive into the world of dropshipping. Since he seems to have found the secret to success during these unusual times, Bailey hopes that others will follow in his footsteps and pivot to being a part of the new economy. For 2021 and beyond, Bailey plans to further scale and grow his dropshipping empire and show others how they can enjoy his success as well.