‘The Absurdity Of This Is Obvious’: Brit Hume Mocks Texas Democratic Legislators Who Fled State To Block Voting Law

Fox News senior political analyst Brit Hume said Tuesday that Texas Democrats who left their state to block a proposed voting law are looking absurd.

“It’s a classic! Obviously … the absurdity of this is obvious on its face,” Hume told Fox News host and Daily Caller co-found Tucker Carlson on “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

“You can’t on the one hand shut down the actions of the elected representatives of the people in the state of Texas and then turn around and argue to the nation that you’re defending democracy,” Hume continued. “It’s absurd on its face, laughable really and made the more so by the scene on the airplane with them all smiling maskless … this is too good to be true. It’s just precious.” (RELATED: Arizona Adopts Election Reform Bill That Stops Some Voters From Automatically Receiving Absentee Ballots)

The Texas Democrats boarded a plane to Washington, D.C., Monday in order to deny quorum in the state legislature and prevent a voting integrity bill from passing.

The veteran journalist claimed that the public supports voter integrity legislation with “massive majorities, maybe up to 80%.” He said it’s just “common sense” that people have a valid ID to vote and that election laws should do everything possible to avoid “the possibility of fraud.”

Hume then cautioned politicians who oppose voter integrity laws, saying their reasoning is “nuts. It’s bound to fail … My guess is it will eventually pass, be accepted and life will go on.”

During a speech in Philadelphia on Tuesday, President Joe Biden accused Republicans 0f supporting voter suppression and dismissed allegations of voting irregularity in the 2020 presidential election, calling it the “most scrutinized” in American history. Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris has promised to meet with the Texas Democrats. (RELATED: Abbott Announces Special Legislative Sessions, Setting Up Second Try At Adopting Election Reforms)