British Soldier Crashes Through Roof Of California Home In Parachute Fail

A British soldier crashed through the roof of a California home July 6 when his parachute failed, according to several reports.

The soldier was attempting a High Altitude Low Opening (HALO) jump when his parachute failed to fully deploy, which brought him crashing down through the roof of a home in Atascadero, California, Military.com reported.

After the parachutist broke through the roof and landed in the house, neighbor Rose Martin, a registered nurse, ran to help, according to KSBY. “I ran in to make sure he was okay and I checked on him and his eyes were open but I wasn’t sure if there were any injuries. I didn’t want anyone to move him,” she told the outlet. (RELATED: Fort Bliss Soldier’s Cause Of Death Revealed)

“The parachutist was conscious but stunned with complaints of pain but no visible serious injuries. The occupants of the residence were not home at the time and therefore were uninjured. Atascadero Fire & Emergency Services treated the injuries and assisted in the transportation of the individual to the hospital,” the Atascadero Police Department said in a statement on Facebook.

HALO jumps are often reserved for special forces, but the British embassy didn’t disclose which troops the soldier was training with, Military.com reported. The Atascadero Police Department, however, wrote that the accident occurred “during a group training at Camp Roberts.”

“This was the only incident involved and all others participating in the jump landed safely at the designated landing field,” the department stated.