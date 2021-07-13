Britney Spears Records Dance Video Days Before Conservatorship Hearing

Britney Spears posted a video on Instagram of herself dancing on Monday, just days before she goes to court to fight her conservatorship.

In the Instagram video, Spears shows off her moves, wearing a small red bralette and a black choker necklace while staring up at the camera– filmed in what looks like her home.

The caption under the post was the single word, “RED !!!!”

The video has been viewed over 6 million times and was posted just two days before the former superstar is set to appear in court, Fox News reported. (RELATED: Report: Britney Spears’ Mom Asks Judge For Daughter’s Right To Hire Private Lawyer In Conservatorship Battle)

The court will discuss the circumstances of her conservatorship, which she claims is abusive.

Spears publicly addressed the court on June 23 about her conservatorship, which she has been under since 2008, when her father James P. Spears was appointed to take control of her finances.

“My life seems to look and be pretty amazing… I don’t want people to think my life is perfect because IT’S DEFINITELY NOT AT ALL,” Spears previously said on Instagram.

Spears is allegedly now in talks with powerful Hollywood lawyer, Matthew Rosengart, TMZ reported.