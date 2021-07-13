Editorial

Cuban Dictatorship Blames Mia Khalifa For Helping To Incite Protests

The Cuban dictatorship thinks Mia Khalifa is partially responsible for the protests unfolding on the island.

Freedom-loving people have taken to the streets in the Cuban dictatorship to protest oppression and the regime.

Well, who does dictator Miguel Diaz-Canel think is responsible for helping the uprising? Look no further than the legendary porn star!

He told his country that she's being used as a tool of America to help incite the protests. You might think I'm kidding, but I'm not. You can check out the video from Giancarlo Sopo below.

It seems like Diaz-Canel is referring to multiple posts on Khalifa’s Twitter page against him and in support of the protests.

In one video, she called him a “son of a b*tch” and a “f**king a**hole” in Spanish, according to The Hill.

Just the other day, I was ripping Khalifa for her idiotic comments about America, but she’s now kind of turned the tables by being pro-freedom with what’s going on in Cuba.

She’s all over the place with her views!

I just love in 2021 that a former porn star can be blamed for an uprising in Cuba. You couldn’t make this stuff up if you tried. On this issue, I agree with Khalifa. Bring freedom to Cuban people!