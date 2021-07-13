Cuban Dictatorship Blames Mia Khalifa For Helping To Incite Protests

The Cuban dictatorship thinks Mia Khalifa is partially responsible for the protests unfolding on the island.

Freedom-loving people have taken to the streets in the Cuban dictatorship to protest oppression and the regime. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

America should do an exchange program with Cuba where we send all our moronic citizens who hate the USA to live in the communist dictatorship, and we’ll take any Cubans who want to enjoy some freedom. https://t.co/rNjNoeJDBY — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) July 12, 2021

Well, who does dictator Miguel Diaz-Canel think is responsible for helping the uprising? Look no further than the legendary porn star! (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

He told his country that she’s being used as a tool of America to help incite the protests. You might think I’m kidding, but I’m not. You can check out the video from Giancarlo Sopo below. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

VIDEO I thought this was a joke when I heard of it, but Cuba’s dictator did, in fact, go on national television this morning and accused @MiaKhalifa of working with the American government to fuel yesterday’s protests against the regime. Lmfaooo!!!#SOSCuba #PatriaYVida pic.twitter.com/s5QgzXJazx — Giancarlo Sopo (@GiancarloSopo) July 12, 2021

It seems like Diaz-Canel is referring to multiple posts on Khalifa’s Twitter page against him and in support of the protests.

In one video, she called him a “son of a b*tch” and a “f**king a**hole” in Spanish, according to The Hill.

Just the other day, I was ripping Khalifa for her idiotic comments about America, but she’s now kind of turned the tables by being pro-freedom with what’s going on in Cuba.

She’s all over the place with her views!

If former porn star @MiaKhalifa hates America, she should leave. Her disgusting comments about the USA reveal she’s an idiot who spits on the very freedom that made her famous. Go to the Middle East and see how tolerant the people are there. pic.twitter.com/e8BRVDbeK4 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) July 6, 2021

I just love in 2021 that a former porn star can be blamed for an uprising in Cuba. You couldn’t make this stuff up if you tried. On this issue, I agree with Khalifa. Bring freedom to Cuban people!