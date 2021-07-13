Watch Officers Fatally Shoot Man Wanted For Murdering Man, Kidnapping Two Girls

Florida police released bodycam footage showing the moment officers fatally shot a man early Monday morning who was wanted for murder and kidnapping.

The incident unfolded early Monday morning when deputies from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office found 22-year-old Johnny Ray Kirk, who was wanted for a Okaloosa County murder, in a white Ford Escape. Deputies stopped the vehicle at an intersection when the suspect jumped out of the car and began firing multiple rounds at the officers, prompting officers to return fire, according to the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff Chip Simmons said Kirk fired roughly 1o rounds at deputies.

“Now, you cannot exit your vehicle, shoot 10 times and try to kill deputies without them trying to kill you back, and that is what happened,” Simmons said. (RELATED: Prosecutor To Seek The Death Penalty In Gruesome Murder Allegedly Involving Victim’s Close Friend)

Bodycam footage shows one officer arriving on scene and immediately jumping out of his cruiser and firing several rounds before screaming to dispatch that shots had been fired.

WATCH:

Kirk fled the scene and was found a few yards away in a backyard with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Neither deputy was injured.

Kirk was wanted on homicide charges for the fatal shooting of an 80-year-old man Saturday. About 1:20 a.m., Kirk forced two sixteen-year-old girls to drive him somewhere at gunpoint, Simmons said. At 1:30 a.m., he killed the old man and stole his truck, police said.