‘I Have The Right To Protect My Kids’: Geraldo Rivera Wants To Keep Unvaccinated Out Of Stores, Schools, Even Jobs

Geraldo Rivera said Tuesday that people who refused to get vaccinated against coronavirus should face additional restrictions in the name of public safety.

Rivera quoted a New York Post article that said nearly a third of nursing home employees in New York have refused to take the coronavirus vaccine and argued that anyone who was not vaccinated should not be allowed to participate in certain public arenas. (RELATED: ‘There’s A Ghetto Civil War Going On’: Geraldo Rivera Torches Biden’s Plan To Deal With Gun Violence As ‘Preposterous’)

“‘Nearly 1/3 of nursing home workers in NYS have not been vaccinated.’ Says the NYPost. ‘Absolutely insane’ says a local assemblyman. Agree with him,” Rivera tweeted, adding, “No Vaccine, no work, no school, no in-person shopping. You have a right not to be vaccinated. I have the right to protect my kids.”

Rivera also encouraged all eligible Americans to get vaccinated and pressed the FDA to fully certify the vaccines, which have been distributed under temporary Emergency Use Authorizations.

“Proud to be Fox News Correspondent-at-Large, and proud to urge everyone to get vaccinated,” he said. “I also urge the FDA to get past the Emergency Use Authorizations & certify the vaccines as safe and effective. Long overdue.”

President Joe Biden’s administration has also announced plans to mount a “door-to-door” campaign in the hopes of encouraging more eligible Americans to get vaccinated.