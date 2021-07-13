Gregg Popovich Gets Into A Testy Exchange With A Reporter After Losing To Australia

Team USA basketball coach Gregg Popovich should be embarrassed by his conduct after losing to Australia.

Team USA fell Monday night to Australia in an exhibition game, and it's the second straight loss for our NBA stars ahead of the Olympics.

You’d probably think that Popovich would have some humility after back-to-back horrible losses to Nigeria and Australia.

The USA Men’s Olympic Basketball Team Is A Disgrace To America. The Players Should Be Embarrassed https://t.co/wX7XhydVpJ — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 13, 2021

Well, you’d be wrong because he spent the postgame belittling a reporter when asked about why the USA doesn’t blow teams out anymore.

Popovich has an exchange with a reporter postgame Team USA loss to Australia #nba #gospursgo #teamusa pic.twitter.com/sedy3N45ra — JeffGSpursZone (@JeffGSpursZone) July 13, 2021

What the hell is Popovich doing? Who does he think he is? We go out and get our teeth kicked in against Australia and Nigeria, and he’s out here acting like it’s the reporter who has an issue.

The reporter is 100% correct. America is used to dominating foreign competition. Outside of a close game against Spain, the USA crushed the competition in the knockout round of the 2016 games.

So, the idea that the reporter is wrong is simply laughable.

Now, we get embarrassed when we play against the likes of Nigeria and Australia, despite the fact we have multiple future hall of fame members on our squad.

It’s embarrassing and Popovich only made it worse with his actions.

Nigeria defeats Team USA, 90-87. pic.twitter.com/nyy1XWNaul — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 11, 2021

You know when Popovich can have an attitude? He can have an attitude when we win some games. Until then, chill out.