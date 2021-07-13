Rapper Indian Red Boy Shot And Killed In Disturbing Video

Rapper Indian Red Boy has been killed, and the video is incredibly disturbing.

According to a Monday report from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the rapper was gunned down last week in Los Angeles while live streaming on Instagram.

In the video, an unknown gunman fires several shots into the vehicle Red Boy (real name Zerail Dijon Rivera) was sitting in. The 21-year-old musician started gasping for air before eventually appearing to drop his phone.

You can watch the video below, but know that it is incredibly graphic.

Inglewood man shot on IG Live Hawthorne,CA his name Indian Red boy pic.twitter.com/CKcEIhUPBA — SOHOOD NEWS 24-7 (@7Sohood) July 10, 2021

According to the same report, the Hawthorne Police Department told the media that they believe Red Boy might have been affiliated with gangs.

No suspect has been taken into custody at this time.

This is honestly one of the most insane murders that I’ve ever seen, and I’ve seen some insane things over the years.

Red Boy was just chilling on Instagram, and it was all over moments later. The way his body seized up is the kind of stuff that will stop you from sleeping at night.

21-year-old rapper Indian Red Boy was shot and killed in the driver’s seat of his car on Thursday, July 8, while he was on IG Live with a friend. There’s rumors flying around that this was retaliation due to him disrespecting Nipsey Hussle’s mural, and painting over it. pic.twitter.com/CwHuero7j7 — MUSICXCLUSIVES (@MusicXclusives) July 11, 2021

Hopefully, police can get to the bottom of who did this and why it happened. It’s an utterly insane shooting and one of the most brazen murders that I’ve ever seen.