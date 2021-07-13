It Is a Moral Obligation of Successful People to Give Back to the Society Believes Faye Nguyen

“Everyone takes a slightly different approach to success,” says content creator and speech pathologist Faye Nguyen. She also believes successful people have a moral obligation to give back to society.

Faye Nguyen certainly qualifies as successful. She has a steady career as a speech pathologist. She also has a booming career as a content creator on Instagram and YouTube. On top of that, she is in the early stage of establishing the Autism United Action non-profit organization. Faye not only believes that successful people should give back, but many of her major life and career decisions were based on this belief.

As a child, her grandmother would bring her to visit and play with the children in the orphanage. This inspired her to enter speech-language pathology. Eventually, she had established both her careers as a speech pathologist and content creator. She decided to incorporate speech pathology into her YouTube channel to help society. She noticed there was not much content on speech pathology. She also recognized that her knowledge could be helpful for others. Faye disclosed that she started a YT channel to focus more on speech pathology content as there is a shortage of this niche on the YT platform.

Most recently, Faye Nguyen’s efforts to give back have been via the Autism United Action non-profit organization, a new NGO that she founded and is finalizing the setup. Faye described how her skills tie into the non-profit organization. It allows her to use her social exposure to help children with autism in disadvantaged countries.

She uses her vast social influence to spread autism education and directly help children with autism in other countries. She is even working on a documentary about children with autism and the difficulties in treatment and lack of knowledge about this disorder in Vietnam and raising funds for the first mission trip to Vietnam.

Faye’s background and opportunities have given her plenty of reasons to give back to society. She received an academic scholarship to complete her M.S. in Speech-Language Pathology at Washington State University. After moving to California in 2015, she began her Instagram following in 2016, quickly gaining followers. She then created her YouTube channel in 2019. There she shares informational content about speech pathology. She also shares more mainstream content related to fashion and beauty.

Faye Nguyen follows her own advice of giving back to society. She spreads information and awareness about both speech-language pathology and autism. She is taking it a step further with her NGO, the Autism United Action non-profit organization, and encourages others to share their success as well.