‘The Office Of The Presidency Is The Flag’: Fox Panelist Mocks White House’s Assertion That Biden ‘Respects’ The Flag

A Fox News panel mocked President Joe Biden’s assertion of “respect” for the “values” of the American flag during Tuesday’s broadcast of “Outnumbered.”

Emily Compagno and Harris Faulkner discussed Cuban protesters who carried American flags at Sunday’s anti-government freedom protest. There, protesters chanted, “down with communism.” In all, hundreds took to the streets in protest of their government, as well as a lack of food, medicine and electricity.

Cubans protesting against their communist government wave the American flag

pic.twitter.com/BE9BrO1PpV — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 12, 2021

Faulkner introduced the segment with a quote from White House press secretary Jen Psaki responding to the Daily Callers’ Shelby Talcott after she asked a question in the context of a New York Times opinion piece that called the American flag “divisive.” (RELATED: Anti-Communist Freedom Protests Across The World Have One Symbol In Common: The American Flag)

Talcott followed up by asking whether the Biden administration supported Cuban protesters carrying the flags at protests and whether the administration had a message for the dissenters. (RELATED: Hate For America Has Never Been Higher With Some Of The Most Powerful People)

Our own @ShelbyTalcott asks @PressSec about the NYT op-ed describing the American flag as a divisive symbol given Cubans flying it at protests: “The president values and respects the symbol of the American flag… and also believes people have the right to peaceful protests.” pic.twitter.com/EACT0fWMC7 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 12, 2021

“First, the president certainly values and respects the symbol of the American flag,” Psaki said. “He is someone who certainly waves it outside of his house, does in Delaware, and other places where he’s lived throughout his time, but he also believes that people have the right to peaceful protest. And he thinks both [things] can be true.”

“The irony of her standing beside the American flag and reducing it to ‘the president values the flag,'” Compagno said. “The office of the presidency, that is the flag, all of us are the flag. There is so much wrapped up in what that flag represents and it’s larger than all of us.”

Compagno said she also thought it was ironic that Americans would complain that the flag was alienating or oppressive but were unwilling to rally support for people facing “systemic communist oppression” in Cuba for over six decades. (RELATED: ‘Squad’ Socialists In Congress Are Oddly Quiet About Anti-Communism Protests In Cuba)

“That is what systemic communist oppression looks like but apparently it’s too real for them to call it out and for them to articulate proudly, yes, this symbol, our flag is the symbol of democracy around the world,” Compagno concluded.

“Apparently everywhere but to Jen Psaki and people like her.”