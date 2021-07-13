John McAfee’s Alleged Suicide Note Released By Wife

The widow of the software mogul John McAfee shared what appears to be her husband’s suicide note in a Tuesday tweet.

“Here is the alleged suicide note found in John’s pocket,” Janice McAfee wrote in the tweet. “This note does not sound anything like someone who has no hope and is contemplating ending their life. This note sounds like one of John’s tweets.”

Here is the alleged suicide note found in John’s pocket. This note does not sound anything like someone who has no hope and is contemplating ending their life. This note sounds like one of John’s tweets. #NotASuicideNote #JusticeForJohnMcAfee pic.twitter.com/QCODfvh8sh — Janice McAfee (@theemrsmcafee) July 13, 2021

The readable parts of the handwritten note contain statements like, “I am a phantom parasite” and “I want to control my future, which does not exist.” Other bits appear to have been crossed out.

The creator of the anti-virus software was found dead June 23 in his prison cell in Spain. An official source familiar with the matter confirmed at the time that a suicide note was allegedly retrieved from McAfee’s pocket, The Associated Press reported.

“Everything points to death by suicide,” the Catalan Justice Department said, according to The Guardian.

However, Janice McAfee further questioned the alleged note’s authenticity Tuesday.

“It reads more like someone trying to imitate John’s style of tweeting. And if this note was found in his pocket where are the markings of the note being folded into his pocket?” she followed up on her earlier tweet Tuesday. (RELATED: John McAfee’s Wife Said The US Was ‘Determined To Have John Die In Prison’ Days Before His Death)

McAfee’s widow has been insisting that her husband did not sound suicidal during their last phone call, hinting at external intervention that had allegedly led to her husband’s death.

“I blame the US authorities for this tragedy. Because of these politically motivated charges against him my husband is now dead,” she speculated at the time.