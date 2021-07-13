Lawmakers Campaign To Ban Chick-Fil-A From Rest Stops Over Alleged LGBT Discrimination

New York lawmakers are pushing to ban Chick-Fil-A from rest stops over alleged anti-LGBT discrimination.

Officials are planning to renovate 27 rest stops along the New York Thruway, allowing restaurants such as Chick-Fil-A to operate at each stop. However, as reported by Auburnpub, not everyone is happy about plans to include Chick-Fil-A in this project.

State Assemblyman Harry Bronson, a Democrat, voiced his opposition July 9 in a letter to Director Matthew Driscoll of the New York State Thruway Authority. He claimed, “Chick-fil-A and its founders have a long and controversial history of opposing LGBTQ+ individuals and families.” Bronson went on, alleging that Chick-Fil-A has “donated millions of dollars to organizations hostile to LGBTQ+ rights.”

One specific organization that Bronson took issue with is the Salvation Army, which provides homeless shelters, drug rehab and veteran services. According to Bronson, the Salvation Army “has a public record of the rejection of LGBTQ+ rights.”

Bronson requested that the New York State Thruway Authority “re-examine the list of approved concessions for these rest spots considering Chick-Fil-A’s action against the LGBTQ+ community.” (RELATED: Banish ‘Bastion Of Bigotry’ Chick-Fil-A To The Basement, Says KU Faculty Members)

After years of millions in donations to organizations hostile to LGBTQ+ rights, the decision to approve @ChickfilA as an approved concession at our rest stops is concerning to say the least. It’s time the @NYSThruway re-examine this choice. pic.twitter.com/8sOkNRjQop — Harry B. Bronson (@HarryBBronson) July 10, 2021

Two other members of the New York State Assembly supported Bronson’s concerns. Deborah Glick and Daniel O’Donnell, both Democrats from Manhattan, co-signed this letter. Bronson, Glick, and O’Donnell are all openly gay, according to Auburnpub.

“We want to be clear that Chick-fil-A does not have a political or social agenda, and we welcome everyone in our restaurants. We are proud to be represented by more than 200,000 diverse team members nationwide, and we strive to be a positive influence in our local communities,” Chick-Fil-A told Fox News.