Liz Cheney Outraises Elise Stefanik After Being Ousted From House GOP Leadership

Wyoming Republican Rep. Liz Cheney outraised New York Rep. Elise Stefanik, the House GOP conference chair, during 2021’s second quarter, reports show.

Cheney raised a record-setting $1.88 million, Fox News first reported, despite being ousted from Republicans’ No. 3 House post in May after criticizing former President Donald Trump’s repeated, baseless claims that the 2020 election was rigged. Stefanik, whom House Republicans elected to replace her, raised $1.5 million, according to Politico.

Cheney told Fox that she had nearly $3 million in cash on hand, double the amount she had at the beginning of the second quarter in April. Multiple Wyoming Republicans are vying to oust her for her Trump criticism, one of whom Trump has said he will endorse. (RELATED: Lambasted For Lack Of Loyalty, Rep Cheney Voted With Trump More Often Than Rival Rep Stefanik)

Cheney was one of 10 House Republicans who joined all Democrats in voting to impeach Trump for his role in inciting the Jan. 6 attack, accusing him of sparking the riot and saying that there had “never been a greater betrayal by a President of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution.”

