‘He Was A Legend’: Megan Fox Talks About Sitting Near Trump At UFC Fight

Megan Fox talked about sitting near former President Donald Trump at the Conor McGregor-Dustin Poirier UFC fight in Las Vegas, calling him a “legend.”

"I was in a row with [Justin] Bieber, [Donald] Trump was also in my row," the 35-year-old actress revealed during her appearance on the Tuesday "Jimmy Kimmel Live" show.

"And I've never seen a secret service person before," she added. "So, he [Trump] had like 30 secret service with him. He was a legend. That arena was, like, very supportive of Trump when he came in."

"I was like, 'I don't know how I feel about this, because if someone is a target, then I'm like, I could get harmed because I am like adjacent to where he is.' So, I was worried about my own safety, that's all I was caring about."

The "Jennifer's Body" star explained that she had "never seen anything" like it before, calling it "crazy."

Trump’s arrival at the T-Mobile Arena in Vegas brought chants of “USA,” applause and a few boos, the Daily Mail reported.