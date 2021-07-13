Editorial

Former NBA Player Royce White Raises Awareness Of China’s Oppression Of The Uyghurs

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA - JULY 21: Royce White #30 of the Enemies dribbles the ball against Trilogy during week five of the BIG3 three on three basketball league at Chesapeake Energy Arena on July 21, 2019 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. (Photo by Cooper Neill/BIG3/Getty Images)

(Photo by Cooper Neill/BIG3/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Former NBA player Royce White wants people to know about China’s oppression of the Uyghurs.

According to Outkick, the former Houston Rockets first-round pick brought a “Free the Uyghurs” shirt to a recent Big 3 basketball game. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He also tweeted, “When you know a moment like this should be going viral but instead you get crickets from media outlets … that’s when you know you’re doing it the right way. When it doesn’t suit anybody to talk about justice and freedom, that’s when you should talk about it. #FreeTheUyghurs.”

Seeing as how pretty much the entire NBA bows down and kisses the feet of the Chinese dictatorship, it’s very substantial that White has taken a stand in support of the Uyghurs.

The Chinese dictatorship has no problem violating human rights and they’ve kept an unknown number of Uyghurs in concentration camps.

Instead of speaking out, most NBA players are completely silent on the crimes of China while continuing to cash massive checks.

It’s disgusting.

While Royce’s NBA career didn’t work out as he would have hoped, he’s still using what platform he has to raise awareness about oppression in China, and he should be applauded for his efforts.

 

Props to White for speaking up. The world could use a few more people doing the same.