Former NBA Player Royce White Raises Awareness Of China’s Oppression Of The Uyghurs

Former NBA player Royce White wants people to know about China’s oppression of the Uyghurs.

According to Outkick, the former Houston Rockets first-round pick brought a “Free the Uyghurs” shirt to a recent Big 3 basketball game. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He also tweeted, “When you know a moment like this should be going viral but instead you get crickets from media outlets … that’s when you know you’re doing it the right way. When it doesn’t suit anybody to talk about justice and freedom, that’s when you should talk about it. #FreeTheUyghurs.”

When you know a moment like this should be going viral but instead you get crickets from media outlets… that’s when you know you’re doing it the right way. When it doesn’t suit anybody to talk about justice and freedom, that’s when you should talk about it. #FreeTheUyghurs pic.twitter.com/Gx2TkXWadS — Royce White (@Highway_30) July 11, 2021

Seeing as how pretty much the entire NBA bows down and kisses the feet of the Chinese dictatorship, it’s very substantial that White has taken a stand in support of the Uyghurs.

The Chinese dictatorship has no problem violating human rights and they’ve kept an unknown number of Uyghurs in concentration camps.

Instead of speaking out, most NBA players are completely silent on the crimes of China while continuing to cash massive checks.

It’s disgusting.

Here is audio of the NBA store telling me I can’t buy a FreeHongKong jersey, but I can buy a KillCops jersey. Eventually, once they realized what was happening, they claimed they couldn’t sell me anything because of high call volume and system error. pic.twitter.com/S9bdj9xgXU — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) July 13, 2020

While Royce’s NBA career didn’t work out as he would have hoped, he’s still using what platform he has to raise awareness about oppression in China, and he should be applauded for his efforts.

Props to White for speaking up. The world could use a few more people doing the same.