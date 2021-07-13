Editorial

The Latest Promo For ‘American Horror Stories’ Promises A Terrifying Experience

American Horror Stories (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/AHSFX/status/1414721237117329414)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
The latest promo for “American Horror Stories” will have fans going crazy.

The highly-anticipated Hulu series from Ryan Murphy arrives Thursday, and it looks like it’s going to be a chilling time. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

The latest promo paints a terrifying picture of what viewers can expect. You can give it a watch below.

With every promo for “American Horror Stories” that we get, my expectations only go up higher and higher.

It looks like it’s going to be just like old school “American Horror Story,” and that’s a good thing.

Don’t give fans any of the lecturing we got in a few of the newer seasons of “AHS.” Just give us a terrifying time.

Give us stories full of twists and turns. If “American Horror Stories” can do that, then we’re going to be cooking.

You can check out “American Horror Stories” starting Thursday on Hulu. It looks like it’s going to be awesome.