The Latest Promo For ‘American Horror Stories’ Promises A Terrifying Experience

The latest promo for “American Horror Stories” will have fans going crazy.

The highly-anticipated Hulu series from Ryan Murphy arrives Thursday, and it looks like it’s going to be a chilling time. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

The latest promo paints a terrifying picture of what viewers can expect. You can give it a watch below.

It’s not the dark you should be afraid of. It’s everything. American Horror Stories premieres July 15, exclusively on #FXonHulu. #AHStories #AmericanHorrorSummer pic.twitter.com/ncT3gWNvxM — AmericanHorrorStory (@AHSFX) July 12, 2021

With every promo for “American Horror Stories” that we get, my expectations only go up higher and higher.

It looks like it’s going to be just like old school “American Horror Story,” and that’s a good thing.

Your summer of horror starts here. Watch the OFFICIAL TRAILER for American Horror Stories now. The new anthology series premieres July 15, exclusively on #FXonHulu. #AHStories #AmericanHorrorSummer pic.twitter.com/vTRNqLrVnZ — AmericanHorrorStory (@AHSFX) July 8, 2021

Don’t give fans any of the lecturing we got in a few of the newer seasons of “AHS.” Just give us a terrifying time.

Give us stories full of twists and turns. If “American Horror Stories” can do that, then we’re going to be cooking.

And this isn’t even the half of it. Take a peek at some of the American Horror Stories cast. The brand new anthology series begins streaming July 15 only on #FXonHulu. #AHStories pic.twitter.com/uKKEzBPNqi — AmericanHorrorStory (@AHSFX) July 7, 2021

You can check out “American Horror Stories” starting Thursday on Hulu. It looks like it’s going to be awesome.