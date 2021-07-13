Nikita Kucherov Pours A Beer On A Reporter During Stanley Cup Celebration

Tampa Bay Lightning star Nikita Kucherov was in prime form Monday.

In a video tweeted by @bubbaprog, the Lightning forward was partying hard during the Stanley Cup boat parade, and he poured a beer on a WFLA reporter to rope him into the celebration.

Watch the epic moment unfold below.

Kucherov has been on a roll ever since the Lightning won back-to-back Stanley Cups, and it’s been a joy to watch.

He gave an electric press conference shirtless after game five, and he’s now out here pouring beer on reporters.

What’s not to love?

Nikita Kucherov not holding back in his post-game. Legendary press conference. pic.twitter.com/6hA9KvpgPE — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) July 8, 2021

The greatest Stanley Cup celebration ever was back in 2018 when the Washington Capitals won the Stanley Cup. The celebration that followed was unlike anything we’d seen before.

However, the Lightning are doing their best to match what the Caps and Ovi did a few years ago. They’re a content factory right now.

The Tampa Bay Lightning partied so hard they dented the Stanley Cup pic.twitter.com/CdtT6H0lD9 — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) July 12, 2021

I hope Kucherov doesn’t let the party end any time soon because this is a ton of fun to watch unfold.