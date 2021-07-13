Olivia Wilde’s Ex, Jason Sudeikis, Opens Up About Split From Fiancee For First Time

Olivia Wilde’s ex, Jason Sudeikis, finally broke his silence about the split from his ex-fiancee and said he is still not sure exactly what went wrong.

“I’ll have a better understanding of why in a year,” the 45-year-old actor shared for GQ’s August issue. The comments were noted by E! News in a piece published Tuesday.

“And an even better one in two, and an even greater one in five, and it’ll go from being, you know, a book of my life to becoming a chapter to a paragraph to a line to a word to a doodle,” he added.

“That’s an experience that you either learn from or make excuses about,” Sudeikis continued. “You take some responsibility for it, hold yourself accountable for what you do, but then also endeavor to learn something beyond the obvious from it.” (RELATED: REPORT: Olivia Wilde And Jason Sudeikis Split Up After Being Engaged For More Than 7 Years)

Reports surfaced in early 2020 that Jason and Wilde, who share two kids together, had split after being engaged for more than 7 years. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

However, the “Horrible Bosses” star shared with the magazine that he and the superstar actress actually called it quits in November 0f 2020, toward the end of the year.

Most recently, pictures have surfaced of Wilde enjoying some close time with singer Harry Styles.

As for the “Ted Lasso” star, he’s been rumored to be seeing co-star Keeley Hazel, the outlet noted.

At one point the superstar talked about hitting “a rock bottom” and how one has two choices: either “you can become 412 bones or you can land like an Avenger.” He said he has chosen to “land like an Avenger.”