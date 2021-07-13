Pro Football Focus Ranks Graham Mertz As The 26th Best Quarterback In College Football

Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz has received some disrespect from Pro Football Focus.

PFF recently released its rankings for the best quarterbacks in college football, and the young passer in Madison came in at 26th.

PFF wrote the following about the decision to rank Mertz 26th overall:

If anyone is moving up a tier from this group, it’s probably Graham Mertz. At the same time, though, he has every bit of a chance to slide some. Mertz joined Wisconsin in 2019 as the 65th-ranked recruit in the 2019 class, according to 247Sports, and had one of the best starting debuts of the PFF College era. Against Illinois last year, he didn’t throw a single uncatchable ball and tossed three big-time throws en route to a 93.9 passing grade.

This is the stuff that just absolutely fries me. How can anyone look at Graham Mertz and think he’s the 26th best quarterback in America?

It’s not just a laughably low ranking. It’s straight up disrespectful.

Mertz torched Illinois in his first career start and he looked just as good as the hype would have fans believe.

We all know what happened next. The team was decimated by coronavirus and injuries, and Mertz and the offense didn’t look the same.

Yet, you simply can’t sit here and expect me to believe that Mertz is only the 26th best quarterback in the country. I don’t buy it at all.

It’s another example of people doubting the Badgers. Keep betting against us. We’ll just keep winning football games.